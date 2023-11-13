Milwaukee Bucks vs. Chicago Bulls Preview: A Rocky Start Meets Bull Wrinkles

The Milwaukee Bucks play host to the Chicago Bulls in a Monday-night tilt.

Where We’re At

The Bucks return with a 5-4 record, with their most recent “effort” being a loss to the Magic on Saturday night. Giannis has been shaking off his offseason rust with a vengeance, but health (read: age) and coaching concerns continue to nag the Bucks. Griffin deserves time to acclimate, but count me out of the parade of praise he received for listening to his players’ suggestions to have a very tall man stand near the rim rather than scramble around the perimeter. I struggle to comprehend how the response to Brook’s near-DPOY performance last season was “nah” - and that’s not the only facet of past success that has been consigned to the dustbin. If it ain’t broke...

Meanwhile, it’s been rough going for the Bulls. Monday’s game is a SEGABABA for them, following a win against the Pistons that left them sitting at 3-6. Recent headlines read as comedy: “If there is any internal pressure to win games, Billy Donovan sure isn’t coaching like it,” “Zach LaVine, and The Bulls, are stuck in a vortex of loserdom,” and so on. The Mid 3 has been exactly that, despite all of the soul-searching. Of note to Bucks fans, Old Friend Jevon Carter is putting up about seven points in his fifteen minutes per game.

Injury Report

For the Bucks, Jae Crowder is out with a left groin strain and Chris Livingston is out with a left ankle sprain. However, Dame is listed as probable (injury management for his right calf).

For the Bulls, Lonzo is out due to left knee surgery, as is Dalen Terry with left patella tendon tendinitis (hate it when that happens). Future Buck Alex Caruso is doubtful with a left toe strain and Patrick Williams is probable with a left finger sprain.

Player To Watch

Andre Jackson Jr. hit 14 minutes of action on Saturday, a trend that will likely continue against the hapless Bulls. He provides energy and rebounds to a team that direly needs them. On a team that is emotionally draining at present, look to AJJ for a semblance of life.

How To Watch

Bally Sports WI at 7:00 PM CST.

