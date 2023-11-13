 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bucks vs. Bulls: Game Thread

Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00 PM (Central)

By Morgan Quinn Ross
NBA: Milwaukee Bucks at Chicago Bulls

The Milwaukee Bucks host their I-41 rivals the Chicago Bulls. Which team’s problems will reign supreme? You’ll have to watch to find out. Dame and TyTy Washington Jr. will be available for the Bucks, while Patrick Williams will be available and Alex Caruso has been ruled out for the Bulls. Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!

How To Watch

Bally Sports WI at 7:00 PM CST.

Poll

Game 10: Against the Bulls, the Bucks will...

This poll is closed

  • 36%
    Win big (by 10 or more points)
    (29 votes)
  • 35%
    Win close (by 9 or fewer points)
    (28 votes)
  • 17%
    Lose close (by 9 or fewer points)
    (14 votes)
  • 10%
    Lose big (by 10 or more points)
    (8 votes)
79 votes total Vote Now

