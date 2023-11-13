Deer Diaries, Episode 162: Defenseless

This episode of Deer Diaries, A Milwaukee Bucks Podcast was a fun one. Not because of the subject matter per se — Milwaukee’s woeful defense, continuing questions about the coaching staff, actively wondering which of the players will be the first to lead a rebellion, etc. — but because we really didn’t go in with much of a script and just let the takes rip.

Kyle and I were very happy to be joined by our colleague Morgan Quinn Ross (in a first-time appearance since the podcast re-branded) for this one. He got us started making the case why he believes Adrian Griffin won’t make it through the whole season, Kyle learned that the players have little want-to, and I learned that there will be no large numerical victories for the Bucks so long as we utilize this defense. All that, plus discussion about personnel v. scheme, the spirit of Michael Redd, reminiscing on the dynamic defensive duo that was Brandon Jennings-Monta Ellis, and much more in the Miscellaneous section!

Thanks as ever for watching and listening, and like every week we invite you to join the pod discussion in the comments below. You just might end up getting a shoutout on next week’s recording.

