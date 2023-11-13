Rapid Recap: Bucks 118, Bulls 109

In the latest installment of the I-94 rivalry, the Milwaukee Bucks knocked off the Chicago Bulls, 118-109.

NBA.com Box Score

The Bucks were absolutely cruising in the first quarter. Two runs really poured the foundation for their lead. They began with a 9-0 start and then later pieced together a 15-2 run midway through the quarter. A Giannis spinning fadeaway 3-pointer closed out the quarter and provided Milwaukee with a 35-18 lead after one.

The Bulls were feisty throughout the second quarter, giving the Bucks fits numerous times. Milwaukee’s offense also came to a halt and needed to be re-calibrated midway through. A spark from Malik Beasley from deep gave the Bucks the jolt they needed to carry a double-digit advantage into the break, 59-49.

A putrid start to the third gave Chicago their first lead of the game early in the third, but the Bucks were quick to rebound. Scoring sparked by Pat Connaughton allowed them to leap back in front and propel them to an 83-74 lead headed into the fourth.

Throughout the fourth, Khris Middleton was big in closing out the Bulls. He’d finish with 13 points on the night, many of which served as timely shots that kept the Bucks on track for the victory. He also used his playmaking ability to facilitate and keep the offense afloat, helping solidify the win. That Giannis guy also helped close things out.

The Bucks now head back to Toronto for a clash with the Raptors on Wednesday night.

Stat That Stood Out

Bobby Portis continued being the dude that brings it off the bench. Right away in the first quarter, he sparked things by scoring 11 points. He also tallied another double-double, earning stats of 19 points and ten rebounds. It’s so incredible how he’s such a consistent force on a nightly basis.

