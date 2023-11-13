Breaking: Jae Crowder out eight weeks with adductor and abdominal tears

During Saturday night’s game in Orlando, forward Jae Crowder departed with what was termed a groin injury and did not return. On Monday night, the Milwaukee Bucks made a disappointing announcement regarding his status.

An update on Jae Crowder: pic.twitter.com/DdcrZmTfRu — Gabe Stoltz (@Stoltzy3) November 13, 2023

Crowder is playing in his 11th NBA season and his second with Milwaukee. His play has been a pleasant surprise for the Bucks so far this season, averaging 8.1 points per game through nine games this season. His 51.6 percentage on three-pointers ranks fourth in the NBA.

Eight weeks would put his potential return in the second week of January. Until then, the Bucks will be without one of their key wing and forward pieces, but perhaps more critically, an experienced defender for a defense that currently ranks 25th in the league.

We’re wishing Jae a speedy recovery! Can’t wait to get him back on the floor.