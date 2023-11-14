Ask away for Questions & Antlers, featuring Bally Sports Wisconsin’s Melanie Ricks!

As myself and others have hinted on our Deer Diaries podcast, we’re bringing in some guest answerers antlerers for our already-popular Questions & Antlers series, and this week I’m thrilled to announce that our first guest is Bally Sports Wisconsin sideline and digital reporter Melanie Ricks!

That’s right, you delightful readers and commenters of Brew Hoop have the opportunity to ask someone you see while watching/streaming games—plus who knows the players and coaches—some questions about the Bucks or her time with the franchise. Melanie is a busy lady, so we’ll take your questions for her from now until Thursday morning.

Already familiar to many Bucks fans after her years as an in-game host at Fiserv Forum and the Bradley Center before it, Melanie filled in for Zora Stephenson several times last season when Zora was off doing national work. Melanie is a Milwaukee native, UWM alum, and even a former junior dancer and coach of the 414 Crew for the franchise. She also hosts a daily show on 101.7 The Truth called “Nothin’ But The Truth with Melanie Ricks” and is on the board for the Ronald McDonald House of Eastern Wisconsin. She’s also been the in-arena host for three All-Star Games and hosted the 2020 Ryder Cup Opening Ceremonies. Follow her on Twitter/X at @melaniebricks.

On behalf of Brew Hoop, a huge thanks to Melanie for her willingness to grace our humble site with her presence!