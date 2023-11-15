Milwaukee Bucks vs. Toronto Raptors Preview: Are things trending up?

The Milwaukee Bucks have the chance to win back-to-back games on Wednesday—a feat that has been far from easy for the squad so far this season. The Toronto Raptors stand in their way, as the Bucks will travel to Toronto for the second time in the 2023–24 campaign.

Where We’re At

With 10 games in the rearview mirror, the Bucks sit at a pedestrian 6-4, ranking sixth in the Eastern Conference. Their last game was Monday night, where they took down the Bulls, 118-109. In that effort, Giannis Antetokounmpo had a dominant 35-point, 11-rebound eruption. More shockingly, however, the Bucks actually held an opponent to under 110 points! This may seem like a common occurrence, but it has been far from that for this year’s Bucks, who did so for just the second time this season (the first time being the 110-105 win over the Knicks). So it’s safe to say, the defense needs some work, but it’s trending in the right direction—even just slightly.

The Raptors sit at 5-5, fresh off of an electric comeback and victory over the Washington Wizards. The Raptors have utilized the power of teamwork offensively, and they have six players averaging double digits. Unfortunately, two of those six (O.G. Anunoby and Gary Trent Jr.) are listed as doubtful for Wednesday. Scottie Barnes and Pascal Siakam have led the way, averaging 20.1 and 19.5, respectively. Barnes’ production hasn’t stopped after his jumper, as he also leads the team in rebounds (9.7), steals (1.8) and blocks (1.8).

Injury Report

For the Bucks, Jae Crowder is out for eight weeks with adductor and abdominal tears. Chris Livingston will also be sidelined with an ankle injury. Giannis is day-to-day with right calf soreness, but he is probable to suit up.

On Toronto’s side, Christian Koloko has been ruled out with an apparent illness. O.G. Anunoby and Gary Trent Jr. are day-to-day with minor injuries, but both are listed as doubtful for Wednesday’s game.

Player To Watch

For me, it’s Damian Lillard. Through 10 games, he has already scored 30 or more points three times, showing off the elite scoring ability that enticed Milwaukee to trade for him. However, his Portland efficiency hasn’t made the trip over here yet. His field goal percentage (37%) and 3-point percentage (26.9%) are both career lows by pretty steep margins. Even through this slump, Dame’s peak dominant scoring has been there in flashes. Let’s see if he starts to ease into his jumper over these next few games.

How To Watch

Bally Sports WI at 6:30 PM CST.

