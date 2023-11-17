Bucks vs. Hornets: Game Thread

The Milwaukee Bucks compete in their second NBA In-Season Tournament contest tonight as they travel to North Carolina to play the Charlotte Hornets at 6:00 p.m. CT. A win would mark their second victory in the group stage of the inaugural tournament.
Giannis was upgraded to probable at 1:30, and it’s since been confirmed that he’ll play:
Giannis Antetokounmpo is playing tonight, per Adrian Griffin. https://t.co/pKUmFbv7Rb— Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) November 17, 2023
Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!
