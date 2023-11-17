 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bucks vs. Hornets: Game Thread

Tip-off is scheduled for 6:00 PM (Central).

By Alex Skov
Milwaukee Bucks v Charlotte Hornets Photo by Kent Smith/NBAE via Getty Images

The Milwaukee Bucks compete in their second NBA In-Season Tournament contest tonight as they travel to North Carolina to play the Charlotte Hornets at 6:00 p.m. CT. A win would mark their second victory in the group stage of the inaugural tournament.

Giannis was upgraded to probable at 1:30, and it’s since been confirmed that he’ll play:

Poll

Game 12: against the Hornets, the Bucks will...

This poll is closed

  • 46%
    Win big (by 10 or more points)
    (46 votes)
  • 38%
    Win close (by 10 or less points)
    (38 votes)
  • 8%
    Lose close (by 10 or less points)
    (8 votes)
  • 8%
    Lose big (by 10 or more points)
    (8 votes)
100 votes total Vote Now

