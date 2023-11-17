Bucks Tracking Poll Results: Week 3

This week’s Tuesday Tracker featured a few questions from week one of the regular season again as we check back in with you about the starting lineup and the team’s defense. Here are some other highlights:

A majority of respondents (55.3%) think that Brook Lopez’s playing time shouldn’t be more than it currently is.

A whopping 80.7% think that Andre Jackson Jr. should be seeing more playing time over any of the other deeper bench players

Two-thirds of voters are in favor of MarJon Beauchamp taking Malik Beasley’s spot in the starting lineup, and only 14% of them want to continue to start Beasley. Two weeks ago, 33% of voters favored Beasley and 32% favored Beauchamp.

53.5% of voters still think the Bucks will finish in the upper half of the league in defensive rating (they are currently 25th), but no one thought they would finish in the top five. In our season-opening poll, 88% of voters thought they’d have a top-fifteen defense, meaning that confidence is down nearly 35%.

Adrian Griffin’s disapproval rating is up 28% to the point that 38% of voters don’t believe he’s doing a good job with this Bucks team.

The full results are below (rounded to the nearest whole number).

Should Adrian Griffin be on the hot seat? Response Votes % Response Votes % Yes 59 52 No 55 48

Brook Lopez is playing 26.3 MPG, his lowest since his last year in LA. In general, should he be playing more? Response Votes % Response Votes % Yes 51 45 No 10 9 His current amount is appropriate 53 47

Which of these players do you think deserves more minutes? Response Votes % Response Votes % Thanasis Antetokounmpo 4 4 A.J. Green 17 15 Andre Jackson Jr. 92 81 Chris Livingston 1 1

Who should be the Bucks’ fifth starter alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard, Khris Middleton, and Brook Lopez? Response Votes % Prev Diff Response Votes % Prev Diff Malik Beasley 16 14 39 -25 MarJon Beauchamp 76 67 32 +35 Pat Connaughton 5 5 11 -6 Jae Crowder 8 7 10 -3 Bobby Portis 7 6 5 +1 Someone else 2 2 3 -1

What is the Bucks’ best trade chip among the following assets? Response Votes % Response Votes % Pat Connaughton 32 28 Bobby Portis 53 47 Portland's 2024 second-round pick 29 25 Milwaukee's 2027 second-round pick 0 0

Where do you expect the Bucks to rank this season in terms of defensive rating? Response Votes % Prev Diff Response Votes % Prev Diff 1st–5th 0 0 8 -8 6th–10th 8 7 38 -31 11th–15th 53 47 42 +11 16th–20th 32 28 21th–25th 14 12 26th–30th 7 6

How many games do you expect the Bucks to win this year? Response Votes % Response Votes % 56+ 7 6 53–55 33 29 50–52 44 39 Less than 50 30 26

Do you approve of the job Adrian Griffin is doing as the Bucks’ head coach? Response Votes % Prev Diff Response Votes % Prev Diff Yes 7 6 14 -8 No 43 38 10 +28 Undecided 64 56 76 -20

Do you approve of the job Jon Horst is doing as the Bucks’ general manager? Response Votes % Prev Diff Response Votes % Prev Diff Yes 92 81 92 -11 No 7 6 1 +5 Undecided 15 13 7 +6

Do you think this Bucks team can win the title as currently constructed? Response Votes % Prev Diff Response Votes % Prev Diff Yes 68 60 74 -14 No 26 23 9 +14 Undecided 20 18 17 +1

Thanks again for voting! Check back on Tuesday for another slate of questions.