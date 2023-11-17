Rapid Recap: Bucks 130, Hornets 99

In their second installment of in-season tournament action, the Milwaukee Bucks faced off against the Charlotte Hornets. After a slugfest in the first half, the Bucks pulled away for a 130-99 win. The Bucks are now 2-0 in the in-season tournament!

The squads went back-and-forth scoring in the early minutes of action, particularly from Giannis Antetokounmpo and LaMelo Ball. In the late stages of the first quarter, Ball and Miles Bridges commanded a 14-5 scoring run to take a 37-28 lead out of the period. In the second quarter, Malik Beasley caught fire. He hit three 3-pointers and scored 11 total points, as the Bucks found their footing. Despite consistent scoring from Bridges and Ball, the Bucks eeked out a 59-57 halftime lead.

In the second half, Milwaukee’s offensive firepower began to separate from Charlotte. Mark Williams and Brandon Miller scored inside early, but Damian Lillard scored seven straight points by himself to end the run. Dame continued to find the bottom of the net through an explosive 18-point third quarter, and the Bucks took an 11-point lead into the final stanza. That seemed to be the end of this one, and the Bucks cruised to a 130-99 victory.

Stat That Stood Out

Man, how about Damian Lillard tonight? After a slow start, he went ballistic in the third quarter. He finished with 27 points on 9-for-18 from the field and 5-for-10 from three (finally, efficiency!). I know he balled out on opening night, but this was the first time since then that he had me like, holy s**t, dude. It seemed like everyone found their groove offensively tonight, but Dame was definitely leading the charge.

