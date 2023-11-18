Milwaukee Bucks vs. Dallas Mavericks: A Big Test

After picking up their second three-game win streak of the season, beating the Charlotte Hornets last night, the Milwaukee Bucks will look to make it four in a row as they host the 9-3 Dallas Mavericks at Fiersv Forum.

Where We’re At

After an ugly loss to the Orlando Magic last week, the Bucks responded with three straight wins against Chicago, Toronto, and Charlotte. The win against the Raptors on Wednesday came without Giannis, who sat out for injury management. In his place, Damian Lillard had one of his best games as Buck, scoring 37 points, dishing out 13 assists, and shooting 50% from the field. The Greek Freak returned for the game against the Hornets and had 16 points, eight rebounds and nine assists in 28 minutes of action.

Meanwhile, the Mavericks have been off to a hot start to the season as they sit tied to top the Western Conference with the defending champion Denver Nuggets. Luka Dončić is putting up a potential MVP season averaging nearly a 30-point triple-double, with 30.7 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 8.1 assists. The former Euro League MVP is also shooting what would be a career-best 42% from beyond the arc. Kyrie Irving has been a solid compliment to Dončić on the offensive end, providing 22 points per contest. Over the last three games, they split with the New Orleans Pelicans before taking down the struggling Washington Wizards on Wednesday, 130–117. Tim Hardaway Jr. led the Dallas offense with 31 points off the bench and new pick-up Derrick Jones Jr. had 20 points and seven rebounds.

Injury Report

As of the writing, the Bucks have not submitted an injury report. However, we know that Jay Crowder will be out as he recovers from surgery to repair abdominal and groin strains.

For the Mavericks, they only have one player on their injury report and that is forward Maxi Kleber, who is dealing with a dislocated toe in his right foot.

Player To Watch

Tim Hardaway Jr. has always been one of the most streaky players in the NBA. When he catches fire, he is one of the best shooters in the NBA and he seems to be on a tear right now. In his last seven appearances, the former Michigan guard has scored at least 15 points and has hit four three-pointers in all but one of those games.

How To Watch

Bally Sports WI/NBA TV at 7:00 PM CST.

