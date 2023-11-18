Bucks vs. Mavericks: Game Thread

The Milwaukee Bucks will take on one of the hottest teams in the league, as they will host the Dallas Mavericks in Milwaukee at 7:00 PM CST. It would be the Bucks’ first four-game winning streak of the season and would put them a half-game of the Philadelphia 76ers for second place in the Eastern Conference.

It will be a tall task, as at 1:30 PM, Khris Middleton, MarJon Beauchamp, Chris Livingston, and Jae Crowder were listed out for this game. Middleton is getting a break for injury management, while Beauchamp is dealing with a sprained right ankle. Livingston is still dealing with a left ankle sprain that he suffered against the Orlando Magic last week. As we have mentioned before, Crowder will be out for the next eight weeks as he recovers from surgery to repair groin and abdominal strains. The good news is that Giannis Antetkounmpo is also listed as probable while he manages his right knee and Marques Bolden has been made available for this contest.

