Rapid Recap: Bucks 132, Mavericks 125

In a wild back-and-forth game, the Milwaukee Bucks knocked off the Dallas Mavericks, 132-125.

NBA.com Box Score

The expectation was that this would be a shootout, and that’s exactly what we received in the first quarter. Giannis and Luka each matched each other with 12 points to lead their teams. Going into the second, the Mavericks held a small advantage, 34-33.

Milwaukee poured on a 17-2 run to start the second quarter, creating separation between the two teams. It was a bit short-lived though, as Dallas quickly found themselves right back in the mix. At halftime, the Bucks found themselves up by a pair, 60-58.

A 13-0 run by the Mavericks flipped the script and put them in front by a handful in the third quarter. Despite the Bucks going on a brief run to make things close again, Dallas lead 98-89 going into the fourth.

What an exciting fourth quarter, as the Bucks put their foot in the way before the Mavs could shut the door. Dame Time would come yet again in Milwaukee and secure the victory, 132-125. What a game.

Stat That Stood Out

It’s too easy to just go with Giannis or Dame. There’ll be more about them in the Extended Recap. However, Cam Payne and Pat Connaughton played absolutely massive roles for the Bucks in this one. Coming off the bench, the sparks they brought were quite inspirational. Pat finished with a season-high 16 points (with some of them being quite clutch) while Payne contributed with 11 points of his own.

