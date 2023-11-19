Bucks vs. Mavericks: Dame Time Has Arrived in Milwaukee Again

In a thrilling matchup that featured heavy scoring from every superstar involved, the Milwaukee Bucks were able to extend their winning streak to four games, knocking off the Dallas Mavericks by a 132-125 score.

Game Summary

It was a sharp-shooting and electrifying first quarter for both teams — and Vegas knew. The over/under was 247 points. The opening frame proved that, with Luka Doncic and Giannis Antetokounmpo matching each other with 12 points apiece. However, Dallas clung to a slim one-point advantage heading into the second, 34-33.

Milwaukee poured the fuel on the fire to begin the second quarter, embarking on a 17-2 run to open up things with a double-digit lead. Being the high-scoring game that it was though, the Mavs chipped away and made it single-digits again in no time. At intermission, Milwaukee held a 60-58 lead with Giannis and Dame accounting for half of the Bucks’ points.

The game of runs continued to start the third, with Dallas threading together a 13-0 run to launch themselves in front. The Bucks sliced and diced their way back, but the Mavs rebounded to maintain a 98-89 lead after the third stanza.

The stars really began to come alive in the fourth, with both teams trading timely baskets. However, Dame Time and Giannis would prevail in the end and Milwaukee got the win of the year with a 132-125 victory.

Giannis Antetokounmpo poured on a game-high 40 points. Damian Lillard complemented him with 27 points of his own, including the clutch shots late.

Kyrie Irving’s 39 points served as the team-high for Dallas. Luka Doncic wasn’t far behind, wrapping his night up with 35 points. He also had eight rebounds and nine assists.

The Bucks now head to our nation’s capital for a matchup with the Washington Wizards on Monday.

What Did We Learn?

This was the win of the year for the Bucks. There’s no other way to put it. Down Khris, Jae, and MarJon, they were able to get the job done, despite the adversity they faced against a Western Conference leading Dallas Mavericks team. Postgame, many players talked about facing adversity. They all know that it’s coming — and that it comes in waves. The Bucks have definitely been experiencing those waves, but persevering them as well. Last night was just the latest example in that. They could’ve folded late, but instead, they banded together and got the massive victory.

Three Things

The Bucks are starting to click.

With that win over the Mavericks, Milwaukee has now won four in a row. It really appears that everyone is getting on the same page and stuff is clicking. In his postgame availability, Adrian Griffin said it in a simple manner — “We’re building something special. You can feel it.” Everybody in the locker room agreed with it. Here’s Damian Lillard with some mention of the adversity the team has faced:

The Bucks are really starting to find their groove. Here's Damian Lillard on the team's recent success and what they're learning: pic.twitter.com/CUhZ5nXLio — Gabe Stoltz (@Stoltzy3) November 19, 2023

We now go to Giannis’ thoughts on the matter, which ended up being the quote of the night:

Giannis on the team chemistry improving: "Right now, we've won four in a row, so it's getting better. It's a work in progress. It's game what, 13? What was the game today? C'mon man, we got 69 more games. 69. I like that number. I like that number. 69, huh? Damn." — Gabe Stoltz (@Stoltzy3) November 19, 2023

Pat Connaughton continues to be massive in clutch situations.

With Dame now on the team with his clutch gene, it’s easy to forget about what Pat can bring to the table. However, he definitely has his fair share of clutch shots. Remember the Mike Breen BANG in the Finals? Who could ever forget that famous call? But it really is incredible how Pat is always able to step up in those types of situations. He may not have had the best start to the season, but man, he showed up big last night with a season-high 16 points. Time and time again, Pat gets it done. He may have some dips in his production, but he always seems to rise to the top, especially when the stakes are the highest.

Giannis and Dame were both cooking.

It wasn’t just those two, but all the star power in this one. Giannis had 40. Lillard had 27. Kyrie had 39. Luka had 35. When you have a game like that, it’s such a thrill to watch. It reminded me of the Lakers game at Fiserv last season. But let’s get back to Giannis and Dame. Postgame, Lillard was asked about the balance between he and Giannis and he provided a very thorough and interesting response:

Postgame, Damian Lillard shined a light on the balance of the scoring output between he and Giannis. Some good stuff from Dame here: pic.twitter.com/7AGGtvovmV — Gabe Stoltz (@Stoltzy3) November 19, 2023

Again, it shows how they’re still ironing things out. There’s still a lot of season left. If those two are already this good together and the calendar isn’t even on December, just imagine where they’ll be come the playoffs. It’s going to be fascinating to see how their relationship continues to develop and blossom as the familiarity grows between all parties.

Bonus Bucks Bits

Cam Payne also had a solid outing. He continues to boast productive numbers from deep, as he’s now shooting 50% from the perimeter on the year. Last night, his 11 points off the bench were a major spark, with some of those shots coming at very timely moments. He’s been an absolute home run of a signing for the team.

Dame also facilitated 12 assists, tallying his second double-double in the last three games. Over those last three games, he’s averaging 30.3 points and 10.0 assists per game.

The Bucks scored a season-high 43 points in the fourth quarter and shot 66.7% in that frame. Talk about efficiency.

Add this to Giannis’ block collection:

Giannis recovers for the chasedown BLOCK pic.twitter.com/Dt0yTyYn9z — NBA TV (@NBATV) November 19, 2023

This AJax dime was absolutely filthy. For my fellow Backyard Basketball players...as color commentator Barry DeJay would say, “dishing it out like ice cream”:

NBA halftime shows remain undefeated:

bucks halftime show us this guy balancing a 10? foot pole on his shoulder while this lady climbs up it and does tricks pic.twitter.com/KKDrRu6ZJp — jack maloney (@jackmaloneycbs) November 19, 2023

Last, I was talking with my good friend Eric Nehm from The Athletic about the anticipation and energy that Damian Lillard exhibits within Fiserv Forum:

It's only been 13 games, but if Damian Lillard is dribbling the ball up the floor with a chance to tie or take the lead, people start to rise to their feet at Fiserv Forum.



Really cool to see. — Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) November 19, 2023

I very much agree with him. It truly does seem different, but I’m curious to hear what others might think.

Support our site! | BreakingT | ESPN+ | ESPN+ 30 For 30 | fuboTV | Disney+