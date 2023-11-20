Milwaukee Bucks vs Washington Wizards Preview: Cherry blossom pitstop

We get the first of two matchups with two teams who will soon become very familiar with each other tonight. The Milwaukee Bucks will travel to the nation’s capital to take on the Washington Wizards. This is the first time these two teams will play each other, but they will battle again later this week in the In-Season Tournament.

Where We’re At

What a difference a week makes. Last week, the Bucks were 5-4, and some wondered if Adrian Griffin should be fired. Then the Bucks win four games, and suddenly, everything is fine again. The Bucks are currently on a four-game winning streak and will want to make quick work of the Wizards as they prepare for a marquee matchup on Wednesday.

Life for the Washington Wizards this season has been... brutal. After a big trade to bring in Jordan Poole, things have not gone well for the Wizards. Unsurprisingly, Washington sits near the bottom of the standings and currently is on a five-game losing streak. Their most recent game was a 99-120 loss to the New York Knicks in tournament group play.

Injury Report

The Bucks are without Marjon Beauchamp, Jae Crowder, and Chris Livingston due to their respective injuries. For Washington, former Wisconsin Badger Johnny Davis is listed as questionable with a left elbow sprain and Delon Wright is out with a left knee injury.

Player To Watch

Jordan Poole will do something outlandish. The former Warrior has shown all his flaws while in Washington, and it’s likely the Wizards have buyer’s remorse. Poole averages 15.5 points per game while shooting under 40% from the field and 27.8% from three. This is your guy if you want to see someone with a green light that shouldn’t have one.

How To Watch

Bally Sports WI at 6:00 PM CST

