Bucks vs. Wizards: Game Thread

The Milwaukee Bucks are on the road to face the Washington Wizards. The Bucks look to extend their four-game winning streak.
Check out the full preview here and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks
Poll
Game 14: against the Wizards, the Bucks will...
This poll is closed
-
84%
Win big (by 10 or more points)
-
8%
Win close (by 9 or fewer points)
-
5%
Lose close (by 9 or fewer points)
-
1%
Lose big (by 10 or more points)
Support our site! | BreakingT | ESPN+ | ESPN+ 30 For 30 | fuboTV | Disney+
Loading comments...