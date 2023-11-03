 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bucks vs. Knicks: Game Thread

Tip-off is scheduled for 6:30 PM Central

By mhort
Milwaukee Bucks v New York Knicks Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Tonight, the Milwaukee Bucks will be kicking off their slate in the inaugural In-Season Tournament, hosting the New York Knicks.

Check out the complete preview here, and follow along on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!

Poll

Game 5: against the Knicks, the Bucks will...

This poll is closed

  • 29%
    Win big (by 10 or more points)
    (21 votes)
  • 36%
    Win close (by 10 or less points)
    (26 votes)
  • 14%
    Lose close (by 10 or less points)
    (10 votes)
  • 19%
    Lose big (by 10 or more points)
    (14 votes)
71 votes total Vote Now

