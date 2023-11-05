NBA Introduces Exciting New Tournament Structure

The NBA's latest tournament, the NBA Cup, is set to kick off with a thrilling format. The tournament features six groups, evenly divided between the West and East, each containing five teams. Notably, the Milwaukee Bucks and the New York Knicks find themselves in "East B," alongside the Charlotte Hornets, Miami Heat, and Washington Wizards. During the Group Play phase, all teams within their respective groups will compete in four games – two at home and two away. These games will be held from November 3 to the 28th. The group assignments were randomly determined, based on the win-loss records from the previous season, ensuring a fair distribution of talent. NFR Live Stream 2023