Bucks vs. Nets: Game Thread

The Milwaukee Bucks travel to the Big Apple to face the Brooklyn Nets in their first matchup of the season. Let’s see how the ongoing experiment that is the 2023-24 Bucks fares against the not-to-be-counted-out Nets. Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!
How To Watch
Bally Sports WI at 6:30 PM CST.
Poll
Game 6: against the Nets, the Bucks will...
This poll is closed
-
28%
Win big (by 10 or more points)
-
51%
Win close (by 9 or fewer points)
-
12%
Lose close (by 9 or fewer points)
-
7%
Lose big (by 10 or more points)
