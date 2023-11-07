Deer Diaries, Episode 161: Never In Doubt

Two weeks into the season, and the first series of real questions of Milwaukee Bucks head coach Adrian Griffin were posed. Rather than continue to force the issue, he made his first substantial strategic change and it has paid dividends with two wins — close, but wins nonetheless.

Riley, Adam, and site managing editor Van Fayaz got together to talk about the alterations to the defense plus the kind of learning curve a first-time head coach has to undergo. How easy is it to lose sight of how Griffin may have game planned under the assumption that Jrue Holiday would be his starting point guard? And can the same be said for offensive difficulties after the sudden departure of Terry Stotts?

They talk through all of that, plus Giannis Antetokounmpo’s early struggles, the dynamic perimeter defensive duo of Damian Lillard and Malik Beasley, “Rasputin” by Boney M., and much more!

