Ask away for Questions & Antlers: Week 2

Yes indeed, we now have a name for our weekly mailbag feature that answers (antlers?) your burning Bucks questions, and it comes from Co-Managing Editor Emeritus Mitchell Maurer (thanks, ertswile bossman)! Y’all get the pun, right?

Anyway, if you didn’t catch the first edition from Riley Feldmann last week, the idea is that every week you can ask a member of the staff (or a special guest) anything on your mind regarding the Bucks. We’ll rotate through all our contributors week by week so you’ll get a nice variety, and you can even ask the same thing every week to get different takes.

This week, Alex Skov is taking the reins. We’ll take anything posted through Thursday evening, so head to the comments and inquire away! Check back on Friday for Alex’s antlers—I mean responses.