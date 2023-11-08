The Milwaukee Bucks are on a winning streak! It may be two games, but that is still a step in the right direction. The Bucks will quickly stop at home and host Central Divison foe the Detroit Pistons.

Where We’re At

The challenges have been present for the Bucks. On offense, we are still waiting for Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard to find a rhythm. The defense has been discussed in detail, so there is no need to create an echo chamber. The Bucks adjusted after a deflating loss to the Toronto Raptors and won against the New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets.

Since losing to the Bucks in the first round of the 2019 Playoffs, Detroit has been in a rebuild. The Pistons have finished near the bottom of the standings the last four seasons but now have a wealth of intriguing prospects. With new head coach Monty Williams, there’s a promising core of Cade Cunningham, Jalen Duren, Jaden Ivey, and Ausar Thompson; Detroit also has image-building projects like Marvin Bagley and James Wiseman. The season has yet to start well for Detroit as they enter with a record of 2-6.

Injury Report

With a trip to Indiana the next day, Khris Middleton will sit out tonight.

Detroit currently has an injury situation. Bojan Bogdanovic, Monte Morris, Alec Burks, Isaiah Livers, Jaden Ivey, Joe Harris, and Jalen Duren were all out in Monday’s game against the Golden State Warriors. All of them are out tonight except Jalen Duren, who is listed as questionable.

Player To Watch

As someone who was a massive hater, Jae Crowder has shot a blistering 52% from three, and in the last two games, he has made eight threes on fifteen shots. Crowder has found a sweet spot in the corner, and his play has started having fans wonder if he should be in the starting lineup.

How To Watch

Bally Sports Wisconsin (if the app ever works) at 7:00 PM CST

