 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Bucks vs. Pistons: Game Thread

Tip-off scheduled for 7:00 PM (Central)

By Kyle Carr
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NBA: Milwaukee Bucks at Detroit Pistons Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

The Milwaukee Bucks come home to face the Detroit Pistons in their first matchup of the season. The Bucks are slowly trying to figure stuff out, and a short-handed rebuilding Detroit team could be the solution.

Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!

Poll

Game 7: against the Pistons, the Bucks will...

This poll is closed

  • 69%
    Win big (10 or more points)
    (59 votes)
  • 27%
    Win close (9 or fewer points)
    (23 votes)
  • 2%
    Lose close (9 or fewer points)
    (2 votes)
  • 1%
    Lose big (10 or more points)
    (1 vote)
85 votes total Vote Now

Support our site! | BreakingT | ESPN+ | ESPN+ 30 For 30 | fuboTV | Disney+

More From Brew Hoop

Loading comments...