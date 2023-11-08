Bucks vs. Pistons: Game Thread

The Milwaukee Bucks come home to face the Detroit Pistons in their first matchup of the season. The Bucks are slowly trying to figure stuff out, and a short-handed rebuilding Detroit team could be the solution.
Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!
Poll
Game 7: against the Pistons, the Bucks will...
This poll is closed
-
69%
Win big (10 or more points)
-
27%
Win close (9 or fewer points)
-
2%
Lose close (9 or fewer points)
-
1%
Lose big (10 or more points)
Support our site! | BreakingT | ESPN+ | ESPN+ 30 For 30 | fuboTV | Disney+
Loading comments...