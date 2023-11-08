Rapid Recap: Bucks 120, Pistons 118

Wow. In a thrilling finish, the Milwaukee Bucks came from behind and defeated the Detroit Pistons, 120-118.

NBA.com Box Score

Balanced scoring helped Milwaukee carry a lead into the first quarter, 24-23. This was despite Jalen Duren inflicting his force early on, as he finished the first quarter with nine points and five rebounds.

Bobby Portis came alive to begin the second quarter, igniting the crowd with his passion and energy. It’d fuel a 19-2 Milwaukee run and really create some separation. Damian Lillard sparked a strong closeout to the quarter, handing the Bucks a 62-52 lead at intermission.

Yikes. That was not an ideal third quarter. Following a stare down after a dunk, Giannis earned his second technical and was tossed from the game. From that moment forward, Milwaukee struggled to find offense and coughed up their lead. Headed into the fourth, Detroit swung in front, 95-90.

It’d be an exhilarating fourth quarter with the Bucks giving all their might to get back into things. Down the stretch, a Brook Lopez three in transition handed the lead back over to the Bucks. It ended up being enough, as Cade Cunningham’s half-court heave fell short and Milwaukee escaped with a 120-118 win.

Stat That Stood Out

That Giannis ejection was the game-changer. Immediately following it, you could just feel the air be let out of Fiserv Forum. Credit to the Pistons, as they took advantage of the moment. I don’t know if that warranted a tech, but there’s no way around it — the Bucks defense crumbled once he left the ball game. However, they found the spark they were so desperate to find late in this one and crossed the finish line with a hard-fought win.

