Bucks vs. Pacers: Game Thread

The Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers will both be in the second game of their respective back-to-backs when they play tonight in Indianapolis. Milwaukee is fresh off a win over the Detroit Pistons which makes that three wins in a row, while the Pacers enter with a two-game win streak of their own.

Both teams will bring an interesting clash of styles to the party: All-out offense from the Pacers and whatever the hell the Bucks manage to scrape together any given night. Can the Bucks keep enough of a lid on the Pacers scoring to muck their way to a fourth straight win? Tune in and find out!

Damian Lillard is OUT for the Bucks.

Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!

Poll Game 8: Against the Pacers, the Bucks will... This poll is closed 18% Win big (by 10 or more points) (16 votes)

48% Win close (by 9 or fewer points) (42 votes)

15% Lose close (by 9 or fewer points) (13 votes)

17% Lose big (by 10 or more points) (15 votes) 86 votes total Vote Now

