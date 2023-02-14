Milwaukee Bucks vs. Boston Celtics Preview: Round Number Two

There’s no love in the air for these two teams, as the Milwaukee Bucks get a chance at payback against the Boston Celtics. After the waxing that was Christmas Day, it is a tad disappointing the Bucks won’t get to face a full strength Celtics team.

Might need Twitter blue to squeeze the 7-man Celtics injury report into one tweet.



OUT:

- Brown (face)

- Smart (ankle)

- Gallo (you know)



DOUBTFUL:

- Tatum (illness)



QUESTIONABLE:

- Grant (R elbow swelling)

- Rob (L ankle soreness)



PROBABLE:

- Brogdon (R Achilles soreness) — Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) February 13, 2023

Where We’re At

It’s all roses and daisies for the Milwaukee Bucks, who are still riding high on a 10-game winning streak including taking both sets of a back to back in Los Angeles. Again, they were the beneficiaries of health problems with LeBron James out and the Clippers without Kawhi, but wins are wins at this point. Somewhat surprisingly, Giannis played in both those games, but his 35 against the Clips led the way as Milwaukee pulled away in the second half. They sit just a game and a half back of Boston in the standings, making this win all that more important.

And yet even with a Boston team down plenty of contributors, it hasn’t stopped them from still pulling out wins at an impressive clip. Their 71.9% winning percentage is tops in the league, and they just took out the Sixers last week without Robert Williams or Al Horford. Something tells me that Giannis won’t want his team to suffer the same fate. Boston is fresh off toppling the Grizzlies without Jaylen Brown in the lineup.

We won’t get to see Jae Crowder in this one, or until after the All-Star Break according to Bud.

Budenholzer: "He's going to have a good few days with us before the All-Star Break, then take a few days and come back and just evaluate him over the next five, seven, ten days...and hopefully get him integrated and playing after the break." https://t.co/hQNGIsiH3U — Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) February 13, 2023

But Bobby Portis is still out for Milwaukee. Giannis and Pat are both probable.

As listed above, Boston is without Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart for sure. Jayson Tatum is doubtful. Robert Williams III and Grant Williams are questionable. But hey, Malcolm Brogdon is probable!

Player to Watch

We will finally get our answer to “Will Khris Middleton make a difference for Milwaukee against the Boston Celtics?” After not playing on Christmas either, this is our first look at the 6th Superman of the Bucks season right now against this Boston team. Too bad Boston is bereft of their best talent to truly test Middleton’s mettle.