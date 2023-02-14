 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bucks vs. Celtics Game Thread

Tipoff is set for 6:30 pm Central

By Adam Paris
NBA: Milwaukee Bucks at Boston Celtics Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

It lost some of its teeth with all the player sitting out, but Milwaukee Bucks basketball against the Boston Celtics is always good — especially when an 11th straight win is on the line.

Poll

Game 57: Against the Celtics, the Bucks will...

This poll is closed

  • 55%
    Win big (by 10 or more points)
    (153 votes)
  • 35%
    Win close (by 9 or fewer points)
    (99 votes)
  • 6%
    Lose close (by 9 or fewer points)
    (19 votes)
  • 2%
    Lose big (by 10 or more points)
    (7 votes)
278 votes total Vote Now

