Bucks vs. Bulls Game Thread

Tip-off is scheduled for 6:30 PM (Central)

By juliette34
Just one more game, everybody! Tonight, the Milwaukee Bucks take a quick trip south to take on the Chicago Bulls, in their last contest before a well-deserved break for NBA All-Star Weekend.

Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!

Poll

Game 58: Against Chicago, the Bucks will...

This poll is closed

  • 53%
    Win big (by 10 or more points)
    (106 votes)
  • 35%
    Win close (by 9 or fewer points)
    (70 votes)
  • 8%
    Lose close (by 9 or fewere points)
    (16 votes)
  • 3%
    Lose big (by 10 or more points)
    (6 votes)
198 votes total Vote Now

