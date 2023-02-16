Rapid Recap: Bucks 112, Bulls 100

Giannis Antetokounmpo sustained a right wrist sprain in the first half, putting a damper on the Milwaukee Bucks’ twelfth-straight victory, and first of the season over the Chicago Bulls at the United Center. Brook Lopez scored a game-high 33 on 13/18 shooting plus four blocks, while Nikola Vucevic had 20 for the home team.

Milwaukee came out firing behind Brook Lopez’s 15 first-quarter points, connecting on seven of their first sixteen threes and building a double-digit lead. Up 34-24 entering the second, Giannis exited after barely a minute with what appeared to be a right wrist injury sustained after falling into the stanchion. He headed to the locker room and would not return. Meanwhile, the Bucks remained up ten for much of the period and led 61-49 at intermission.

The Bulls continued struggling from the field, and the Bucks’ sustained accuracy kept their edge around ten points. Lopez set a new season-high in the quarter’s waning seconds, staking his squad to an 85-73 edge as the final quarter began. Milwaukee extended it past twenty within several minutes thanks to a Jevon Carter heater, their advantage growing to as big as 24. From there, it was pretty academic as the Bucks coasted to their twelfth-straight W, entering the All-Star break with a 41-17 record, a half-game back from the league-leading Celtics.

Though the Bucks came into the game shorthanded and lost Giannis, Lopez was nothing short of gargantuan on both ends.

