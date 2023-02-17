NBA All-Star Weekend Open Thread

The NBA All-Star Break is finally here, and with it comes both a respite for the Milwaukee Bucks from regular basketball, and a chance to watch a few of our favorites participate in the festivities.

Mitchell already mapped out all the details you’ll need to make sure you don’t miss anything Milwaukee-adjacent. The one thing all Bucks fans are waiting on is whether the wrist injury Giannis Antetokounmpo suffered against the Chicago Bulls will keep him out of the All-Star Game...and even more vitally, the Skills challenge. Thankfully, there’s another Antetokounbro available who might be able to fill in if Giannis can’t go. Plus, Jrue Holiday finally made the All-Star Game after a decade wait!

At minimum, we’ll get to see our favorite player pick teams head to head with LeBron James and catch our collective breath before the pressure of an impending Playoff push. Let the games begin!