Milwaukee Bucks Submit Bid to Host Future All-Star Game

The Milwaukee Bucks are putting their name in the hat to try and host an All-Star Game in the city for the first time since 1977.

ESPN Sources: The Milwaukee Bucks are submitting bids to host either the 2025 or 2026 All-Star Game at Fiserv Forum. Fiserv opened in 2018. Indiana will host the 2024 game. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 19, 2023

It seemed like an inevitability after the Fiserv Forum was built that at some point the team would try to put their new digs on a grander scale. Most importantly, it provides an opportunity to brush off the greatest All-Star logo in the history of All-Star logos.

LET'S GO!



And let's put a spin on this All-Star Game logo while we are at it. https://t.co/eKk9b61Bgo pic.twitter.com/62tWfU1TVE — Jordan Treske (@JordanTreske) February 19, 2023

Having the creme de la creme of the NBA hoarding Water Street would surely be a boon not just for the Bucks organization, but the city of Milwaukee itself. Dollars and development downtown were one of the selling points when the Bucks rich owners asked taxpayers to pony up, and at minimum this could be a chance to bring some additional funds that way. With Giannis Antetokounmpo still (hopefully) poised to be the face of the league and (hopefully, please for the love of god) still in Milwaukee, it would be another great chance for him to serve as ambassador for the league.

Let’s hope Potawatomi is ready.