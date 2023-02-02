Milwaukee Bucks vs. Los Angeles Clippers Preview: Late Night Hoops

When looking back for past photos of Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Clippers matchups for this article’s header, I was greeted by Lindell Wigginton, Mamu and many other assorted bench pieces. Such is life in the NBA nowadays, but based on initial injury reports, it appears this game may buck the trend and give us a true star-on-star matchup.

Where We’re At

The Milwaukee Bucks are rolling. Winners of five straight, albeit over somewhat lesser competition, the infusion of Khris Middleton’s offensive stability has helped catapult the team to impressive offensive feats. That, coupled with Giannis Antetokounmpo’s continued brilliance. We haven’t really even needed a stellar Jrue Holiday game to win any of these, and that should be good news to Bucks fans. Against a fully-loaded Los Angeles Clippers team though, it may behoove them to lock in for a full 48 rather than the occasionally lackadaisical sequences they showed in their 124-115 win over Charlotte.

The Clippers have been the kings of resting their most prominent players this season. Kawhi Leonard and Paul George have seemingly been perpetually hurt, but when they’re healthy, they remain perhaps the most dangerous wing duo in the league. No Bucks fan needs a reminder of what Leonard is capable of, and I’m excited to see how Milwaukee matches up with those two defensively. Could this be the game Khris Middleton is finally re-inserted into the starting lineup so he can match the size of the Clippers star wings? We’ll find out. The Clippers are coming off a five-point win over the Bulls.

On the injury report, MarJon and Giannis are both probable. Serge, AJ Green and Bobby Portis are all out. For the Clips, John Wall is out and Marcus Morris is questionable.

Player to Watch

This will be a good pseudo-Boston matchup for Grayson Allen, who very likely could get switched onto the Clippers wing duo while on the floor defensively. It’s a helpful tune-up with Boston on the schedule in the days before the All-Star Break, and Milwaukee will need his floor spacing ability as well.

Poll Game 52: Against Los Angeles, the Bucks will... Win big (by 10 or more points)

Win close (by 9 or fewer points)

Lose close (by 9 or fewer points)

Lose big (by 10 or more points) vote view results 20% Win big (by 10 or more points) (26 votes)

60% Win close (by 9 or fewer points) (77 votes)

13% Lose close (by 9 or fewer points) (17 votes)

5% Lose big (by 10 or more points) (7 votes) 127 votes total Vote Now

