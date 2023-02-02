 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bucks vs. Clippers Game Thread

Tipoff is set for 9:00 pm Central

By Adam Paris
The Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Clippers are both more of less at full strength, so we should be in for a good one this evening. Get your Red Bulls ready and let’s stay up late together.

Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!

Poll

Game 52: Against Los Angeles, the Bucks will...

This poll is closed

  • 16%
    Win big (by 10 or more points)
    (30 votes)
  • 62%
    Win close (by 9 or fewer points)
    (115 votes)
  • 15%
    Lose close (by 9 or fewer points)
    (28 votes)
  • 5%
    Lose big (by 10 or more points)
    (11 votes)
184 votes total Vote Now

