Bucks vs. Clippers Game Thread

The Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Clippers are both more of less at full strength, so we should be in for a good one this evening. Get your Red Bulls ready and let’s stay up late together.
Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!
Poll
Game 52: Against Los Angeles, the Bucks will...
This poll is closed
-
16%
Win big (by 10 or more points)
-
62%
Win close (by 9 or fewer points)
-
15%
Lose close (by 9 or fewer points)
-
5%
Lose big (by 10 or more points)
Support our site! | BreakingT | ESPN+ | ESPN+ 30 For 30 | fuboTV | Disney+
Loading comments...