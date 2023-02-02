Jrue Holiday Earns Spot on 2023 NBA All Star Team

Back for his second ASG appearance @Jrue_Holiday11 is a 2023 #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/7GcZjTEfk8 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 3, 2023

Ladies and gentlemen...we got him. That is to say, we (die-hard fans of the Milwaukee Bucks) got some fantastic news today, as guard Jrue Holiday was named to the 2023 NBA All-Star Team as an Eastern Conference Reserve. Holiday will join All-Star captain Giannis Antetokounmpo (the lead vote-getter from the Eastern Conference) on February 19. Will Giannis pick his teammate for his own squad? (Probably.)

2022-23 NBA East All-Star reserves: Joel Embiid, Jaylen Brown, Bam Adebayo, Julius Randle, DeMar DeRozan, Jrue Holiday, Tyrese Haliburton. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 3, 2023

It might surprise you, but this will be only Holiday’s second appearance on the All-Star team; his first came all the way back during his days as a Sixer in 2013. Holiday, 32 and in his 14th season, is currently averaging 19.4 points, 7.2 assists, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.4 steals, all while buoying the Milwaukee Bucks’ backcourt during the lengthy absence of Khris Middleton. Holiday has been not only the team’s best perimeter defender, but their primary outside scorer, ball-handler, and playmaker; the extra duties have certainly resulted in some up-and-down performances over the season, but with this recognition it’s clear that there’s more up than down.

There are people out there who might want to replace Holiday on the team with another Eastern Conference guard, like Trae Young, Jalen Brunson, Jimmy Butler, or James Harden. Those are fair opinions – some of us didn’t even go with Jrue! – but ultimately his elite defense, clutch offensive execution, and overall respect around the league won out and earned him a bid to Salt Lake City later this month.

Congratulations to Jrue Holiday and the Milwaukee Bucks!