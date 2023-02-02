Rapid Recap: Bucks 106, Clippers 105

Wow. Just wow. In a massive comeback effort, the Milwaukee Bucks knocked off the Los Angeles Clippers, 106-105.

NBA.com Box Score

A disastrous opening quarter from deep (0-for-8) dug the Bucks a hole early on in this one. The Clippers would boast a double-digit lead throughout the majority of the frame, but the Bucks were able to slice it to single digits going into the second at 24-15.

Milwaukee failed to turn up the dial from the perimeter at the break. At halftime, that number sat at just 3-of-16. Had they hit a few more, things would be a little different. However, the score instead sat at 56-49 in favor of Los Angeles at intermission.

Despite the Clippers’ lead floating around the 20+ point mark on multiple occasions, the Bucks were able to keep it somewhat close going into the final period of regulation at 87-78. Los Angeles’ lead had gotten as big as 21 points at one point.

What a thrilling fourth quarter. It had the makings of a playoff atmosphere. After going back-and-forth, Kawhi Leonard was unable to hit the game-winner and the ball went out of bounds as the clock expired, securing a 106-105 victory.

Stat That Stood Out

How about Giannis? I mean, what can you say. The guy is simply out of this world. 54 points. He literally carried the team on his back in this comeback win. Just wow. He saw a path to victory and claimed it.