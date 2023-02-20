Monday Morning Media Roundup: February 20th, 2023

Giannis Antetokounmpo is, first and foremost, an entertainer. So much so that, instead of using a sprained wrist as a convenient (and somewhat legit) excuse to skip All-Star weekend in Salt Lake City for warmer climes, he showed up, performed in nearly every event, and even suited up for a brief appearance in the All-Star Game itself. That is doing right by the traditions of the league and one of its premier events.

The more interesting development, however, was Coach Giannis leading his team of all guards to ultimate victory over Team LeBron. Look at this roster!

Given Giannis sitting after his first basket, that’s like, three big dudes and all shooters. And yet... and yet Giannis barely even did anything on the court, and was still able to get his team to drop 184 points. It is the kind of showcase that should have GM Jon Horst feeling both proud and a little apprehensive. If Giannis is able to more or less pick names out of a hat blindfolded and have them post such incredible offensive numbers, how long until Antetokounmpo starts wondering if he couldn’t do the same with each summer’s bottom of the barrel free agent class?

The trainee becomes the master, the master becomes irrelevant. A tale as old as time. Scoot over, LeGM — there’s a new player-lead executive on the rise and on his way to NYC as we speak.

Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo will travel to New York Monday to undergo further testing on his injured right wrist, sources told ESPN. — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) February 20, 2023

Good bit, lot of fun highlights, and a proper celebration of Jrue who feels like he’s been a Buck far longer than the internet says he has. He might not show up for 85% of any given game, but that 15%? Pure gut-wrenching magic.

A longer look at the resurgent Bucks and the bevy of ways they now have on-hand to beat opponents. Much will be made about how Jae Crowder was acquired with the Celtics almost exclusively in mind, but we shouldn’t discount the possibility of his being useful against plenty of other playoff teams as well. What matters is that the Bucks have, in theory, answers to a lot of puzzles opponents can throw their way.

Ironically, this post spends a lot of time praising Jevon Carter — who is worthy of compliments having gone from Nets castaway to guy who might make real money in free agency. However, his gaudy raw shooting numbers do cover up the fact that some of the shot selection is iffy at the best of times. The optimistic take is he provides the Bucks another shot maker outside the traditional flow of the offense, I suppose.

A longer piece that assembles a lot of quotes from Jae’s introductory press conference last week. I get the sense that, even if the Bucks don't have firm plans about a future Crowder contract at the moment, Jae was left watching on the sidelines long enough that he’ll be motivated to perform for a deal no matter who it comes from. If the falling out in Phoenix truly was just a money issue, that reduces the short-term personality fit concerns in my opinion.

In before we’re eliminated by the Heat and the Celtics are sent packing by the Wizards in the first round of the playoffs.

It looks like the community collective is starting to actively work to deny solitary tumbleweed further glory. In line with this past weekend’s festivities, JSOnline Castaway 2.0 has put together a proposal for The People’s All-Star Weekend in, “The New-And-Improved All Star Weekend”. The one event I’d like to put up for consideration that didn’t make JSOC’s list? Grand Dancer Dance Off.

God Emperor Goof endearing himself to Grant Williams prior to a playoff showdown?

Also, further evidence of Giannis having actually zero intention of leaving Milwaukee

Pray to whatever divine being you may or may not believe in that Marc Davis doesn’t get assigned a Finals game reffing for us

Giannis: "You're out here reffing like Marc Davis and sh*t!"



Richard Jefferson: "I'm mic'd up, bro!" pic.twitter.com/0dNoRX8Xr6 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 18, 2023

Congrats to Melanie for taking part now in four All-Star weekends herself! A great local rep for the team and city.

Happy @nbaallstar Game Day!!!! Feeling so excited and beyond blessed. God is good and I am so thankful to be here. Ready to rock the mic and have some fun tonight! Secretly rooting for Team Giannis but don’t tell anyone #FearTheDeer #NBAAllStar #nbaallstarweekend pic.twitter.com/JtcMUsmi15 — Melanie Ricks (@melaniebricks) February 19, 2023

You legit didn’t have a fallback if being an NBA player didn’t pan out?

Fine, I’ll broadcast every Bucks game

Diamond Sports Group (Bally’s RSNs) skipping their debt payment today and preparing for bankruptcy, leaves $1.78B in media rights fees and 42 pro sports teams reevaluating all options for local broadcast. — Daniel Cohen (@AnotherDanCohen) February 15, 2023

“Bday dump”

Until he signs with a team in the second-tier of Spanish pro ball, Serge will continue to count as an honorary Buck for Social Media Section purposes

The Antetokounmpos are genuinely the only people excited to actually be at All-Star weekend

Riley’s 2022-2023 Weekly Prediction Record: 31-27

Milwaukee’s Actual 2022-2023 Record: 41-17

Quick week coming out of the All-Star break for the Bucks with just two games on deck, both at home. The team will return on Friday to host the plodding Miami Heat and will then face the Phoenix Suns in a noon tipoff national TV game on ABC.

A win over the Heat should be in the cards, hopefully with Jae Crowder making his debut, and I expect a loss against the Suns since 1) We’re normally horrible in early starting games and 2) It’ll add the right amount of fuel to the “nobody is stopping the Suns” narrative when KD debuts and scores 23 points on us in a Suns W. Adam Silver’s storylines must stay intact.

Happy Monday!