Report: Giannis Antetokounmpo Suffers Sprained Wrist Ligament

Good news Milwaukee Bucks fans, Giannis Antetokounmpo avoided serious damage to his wrist per Shams Charania, and thankfully won’t be out for an extended period of time.

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo avoided serious damage in his right wrist after further testing today, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Antetokounmpo could miss some games, but an overall sigh of relief for the Bucks and their All-NBA star. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 20, 2023

Woj specifies that the injury is a sprained right wrist ligament.

Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo suffered a sprained ligament in his right wrist and will undergo treatment with the expectation that he'll be able to return to the lineup once the pain subsides, sources tell ESPN. He was examined in New York today. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 21, 2023

At @TheAthletic: Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo avoids serious wrist injury, will return when swelling subsides https://t.co/1GSplVLNE2 — Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) February 21, 2023

Phew. As has become custom after a Giannis injury, he somehow looks like he’s found his way to a lengthy time on the injury list, only to avoid with the worst possible outcome. Thankfully we can pack those dark thoughts away for now while we wait for him to return to the lineup.

Unfortunately, his absence coincides with a tough spell of game after the All-Star Break including against Miami and Phoenix. Still, any Bucks fan would take increasing our odds of losing those games if it means a healthy Giannis come April.

While we may not have any concrete idea of when Giannis will return to the lineup, I like to think of that as some small comfort to Bucks fans. We’ve all grown used to life without an injury timetable, what’s one more gonna hurt?