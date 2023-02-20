 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Report: Giannis Antetokounmpo Suffers Sprained Wrist Ligament

It’s good news though, he won’t miss too many games

By Adam Paris
NBA: All Star-Saturday Night Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Good news Milwaukee Bucks fans, Giannis Antetokounmpo avoided serious damage to his wrist per Shams Charania, and thankfully won’t be out for an extended period of time.

Woj specifies that the injury is a sprained right wrist ligament.

Phew. As has become custom after a Giannis injury, he somehow looks like he’s found his way to a lengthy time on the injury list, only to avoid with the worst possible outcome. Thankfully we can pack those dark thoughts away for now while we wait for him to return to the lineup.

Unfortunately, his absence coincides with a tough spell of game after the All-Star Break including against Miami and Phoenix. Still, any Bucks fan would take increasing our odds of losing those games if it means a healthy Giannis come April.

While we may not have any concrete idea of when Giannis will return to the lineup, I like to think of that as some small comfort to Bucks fans. We’ve all grown used to life without an injury timetable, what’s one more gonna hurt?

