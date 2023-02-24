Milwaukee Bucks vs. Miami Heat Preview: Back in Action

After a lengthy All-Star Break, we have our latest glimpse at Milwaukee Bucks basketball since last Thursday’s pounding of the Chicago Bulls. The Miami Heat are first up on the menu for the second “half” of the season, but the Bucks will likely be a bit shortwristed with Giannis Antetokounmpo listed as doubtful.

The Bucks have submitted an injury report for Friday's game against the Heat.



OUT:

Wesley Matthews (right calf strain)



Doubtful:

Giannis Antetokounmpo (right wrist sprain)

Where We’re At

All things considered, Bucks fans have to be pretty ecstatic with the team right now. Our superstar avoided serious injury when pounding into the stanchion beneath the basket against Chicago, the team has won 12 straight and they just got another wing player in Jae Crowder without giving up any substantial core roster pieces. Life is good! You know what’s not always good? Facing the Miami Heat, whose bludgeoning play always makes for a tough game even when they’re not able to swarm Giannis every time he heads to the bucket. In better news, Khris Middleton isn’t listed on the injury report at all despite him missing the last game before the All-Star Break. Will we finally see him start again in Antetokounmpo’s absence? Plus, Bobby Portis is back for this game and Jae Crowder is available to potentially make his debut!

As for Miami, they’ve found their footing as the year’s progressed and found their way to a 32-27 record after an uneven start. Still, that places them in the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference, a play-in team, which I assume they’re hoping to hop out of as Brooklyn inevitably backslides in the wake of their roster moves. Kevin Love is set to make his debut after getting bought out in Cleveland too, so the Heat have another shooter to add to their shooting-starved roster. It’s been a long layoff for both of these teams, so I’m expecting a good bit of ugly for this game. Except for from Gabe Vincent, who I assume will score 30 again. His two highest scoring games this season, 28 and 27 respectively, both came against Milwaukee. His next highest scoring output is 21! All I’m asking is for him to suck. We’ve earned that much.

The Bucks won’t have Wes Matthews and Pat Connaughton is also doubtful for this game.

Kyle Lowry is out for this game; Tyler Herro is probable.

Player to Watch

Khris Middleton will have to pick up the scoring punch with Giannis Antetokounmpo out, but you can bet Spo will have a gameplan cooked up to throw multiple defenders his way. Can he keep up the efficient output he’s found off the bench since coming back from his second injury absence? Let’s hope so.

