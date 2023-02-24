 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Bucks vs. Heat Game Thread

Tipoff is set for 6:30 pm Central

By Adam Paris
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NBA: Miami Heat at Milwaukee Bucks Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

The Milwaukee Bucks are gracing our screens for the first time since last Thursday, and I couldn’t think of a team I’d enjoy beating more than the Miami Heat to kickoff the second “half” of the season. Also, this is an incredibly delightful surprise.

Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!

Poll

Game 59: Against Miami, the Bucks will...

This poll is closed

  • 26%
    Win big (by 10 or more points)
    (45 votes)
  • 46%
    Win close (by 9 or fewer points)
    (80 votes)
  • 21%
    Lose close (by 9 or fewere points)
    (38 votes)
  • 5%
    Lose big (by 10 or more points)
    (10 votes)
173 votes total Vote Now

Support our site! | BreakingT | ESPN+ | ESPN+ 30 For 30 | fuboTV | Disney+

More From Brew Hoop

Loading comments...