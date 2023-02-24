Bucks vs. Heat Game Thread

The Milwaukee Bucks are gracing our screens for the first time since last Thursday, and I couldn’t think of a team I’d enjoy beating more than the Miami Heat to kickoff the second “half” of the season. Also, this is an incredibly delightful surprise.
Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed as a starter for tonight's game against the Heat.— Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) February 25, 2023
Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!
Poll
Game 59: Against Miami, the Bucks will...
This poll is closed
-
26%
Win big (by 10 or more points)
-
46%
Win close (by 9 or fewer points)
-
21%
Lose close (by 9 or fewere points)
-
5%
Lose big (by 10 or more points)
Support our site! | BreakingT | ESPN+ | ESPN+ 30 For 30 | fuboTV | Disney+
Loading comments...