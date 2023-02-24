Bucks vs. Heat Game Thread

The Milwaukee Bucks are gracing our screens for the first time since last Thursday, and I couldn’t think of a team I’d enjoy beating more than the Miami Heat to kickoff the second “half” of the season. Also, this is an incredibly delightful surprise.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed as a starter for tonight's game against the Heat. — Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) February 25, 2023

Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!

Poll Game 59: Against Miami, the Bucks will... This poll is closed 26% Win big (by 10 or more points) (45 votes)

46% Win close (by 9 or fewer points) (80 votes)

21% Lose close (by 9 or fewere points) (38 votes)

5% Lose big (by 10 or more points) (10 votes) 173 votes total Vote Now

Support our site! | BreakingT | ESPN+ | ESPN+ 30 For 30 | fuboTV | Disney+