Rapid Recap: Bucks 128, Heat 99

Despite losing Giannis Antetokounmpo to a knee injury early on, the Bucks were able to dismantle the Miami Heat with ease, 128-99.

NBA.com Box Score

Giannis Antetokounmpo would pour in four points after a surprise start following his wrist injury. He’d then exit to the locker room after flexing his knee. Despite his absence, the Bucks were able to fuel a double-digit lead after one, 42-32.

Giannis would be sidelined for the remainder of the game after he knocked his right knee with an opponent. Regardless of that, the Bucks still balled out in the second quarter. They’d carry a 73-56 advantage into the locker room at the break.

Milwaukee’s offense continued to flourish in the third, led by the pair of Jrue Holiday and Bobby Portis. Both had 18 points at the end of the period and helped the Bucks take a commanding 95-74 lead into the fourth.

The Heat would go belly up soon after, waving the white flag early on in the fourth. It provided Milwaukee with a 128-99 victory.

Stat That Stood Out

In his first game back from injury, Bobby Portis looked like his typical self. Coming off the bench, he provided a powerful punch for Milwaukee, especially given the fact that they were without Giannis Antetokounmpo for the majority of the game. At the finish line, his stat line would read 18 points and 11 rebounds in 22 minutes of action. It literally looked as if he didn’t miss any time at all.

Support our site! | BreakingT | ESPN+ | ESPN+ 30 For 30 | fuboTV | Disney+