 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Bucks vs. Suns Game Thread

Tipoff is set for 12:00 pm Central

By Morgan Quinn Ross
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NBA: Phoenix Suns at Milwaukee Bucks Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

The Milwaukee Bucks will visit the Phoenix Suns in an early tip-off for both squads. Not as starry as we may have hoped (Giannis has been officially ruled out), but we should still be in for a decent game.

Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!

Poll

Game 60: Against Phoenix, the Bucks will...

This poll is closed

  • 19%
    Win big (by 10 or more points)
    (28 votes)
  • 58%
    Win close (by 9 or fewer points)
    (82 votes)
  • 17%
    Lose close (by 9 or fewer points)
    (24 votes)
  • 4%
    Lose big (by 10 ore more points)
    (7 votes)
141 votes total Vote Now

Support our site! | BreakingT | ESPN+ | ESPN+ 30 For 30 | fuboTV | Disney+

More From Brew Hoop

Loading comments...