Rapid Recap: Bucks 104, Suns 101

In a nationally-broadcasted Sunday matinee, the Bucks scratched and clawed their way back into this one and left with a 104-101 win, extending their winning streak to 14 games.

With Giannis Antetokounmpo sidelined with a right quad injury, Jrue Holiday’s seven points in the opening frame pushed Milwaukee in front after the first 12 minutes. Their depth aided in them in securing a 33-26 first quarter advantage.

Milwaukee’s 3-point shooting woes continued throughout the second quarter, as they shot just 23.1 percent in the opening half. Going into intermission, the Bucks led by 53-46.

The Bucks would lead at the end of the third, but by the smallest margin possible. A Devin Booker jumper to close out the period made it 75-74 Milwaukee going into the fourth.

In a thrilling fourth quarter that saw the Bucks come back to even things up, they’d end up getting the job done. A Brook Lopez lay-up with 24.8 seconds left gave the Bucks a lead. Jrue Holiday forced a Devin Booker turnover on the other end (sound familiar?), which paved the way for Milwaukee to extend their winning streak to 14 games with a 104-101 victory.

Stat That Stood Out

3-point shooting wasn’t the Bucks’ forte this afternoon. Overall, they’d go 13-of-45 in that category. For the majority of the game, they were able to get some good looks, but shots just failed to fall. However, that didn’t prevent Milwaukee from securing the win. Solid work elsewhere was able to make up from the ugly perimeter shooting.

