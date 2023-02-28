Bucks vs. Nets Game Thread

The Milwaukee Bucks go for 15 straight wins against a Brooklyn Nets team that’s been stripped of superstars and swapped in a whole lotta wings.

Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!

Poll Game 61: Against Brooklyn, the Bucks will... This poll is closed 54% Win big (by 10 or more points) (147 votes)

36% Win close (by 9 or fewer points) (99 votes)

5% Lose close (by 9 or fewer points) (16 votes)

2% Lose big (by 10 or more points) (8 votes) 270 votes total Vote Now

Support our site! | BreakingT | ESPN+ | ESPN+ 30 For 30 | fuboTV | Disney+