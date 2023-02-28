 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bucks vs. Nets Game Thread

Tipoff is set for 6:30 pm Central

By Adam Paris
NBA: Milwaukee Bucks at Brooklyn Nets Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The Milwaukee Bucks go for 15 straight wins against a Brooklyn Nets team that’s been stripped of superstars and swapped in a whole lotta wings.

Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!

Poll

Game 61: Against Brooklyn, the Bucks will...

This poll is closed

  • 54%
    Win big (by 10 or more points)
    (147 votes)
  • 36%
    Win close (by 9 or fewer points)
    (99 votes)
  • 5%
    Lose close (by 9 or fewer points)
    (16 votes)
  • 2%
    Lose big (by 10 or more points)
    (8 votes)
270 votes total Vote Now

