Rapid Recap: Bucks 118, Nets 104

The Milwaukee Bucks struggled to stave off the Brooklyn Nets for the first half, but a strong final two quarters carried them to a fifteenth straight win at 118-104 and an undefeated February. Life is sweet right now as the Bucks head back home to face Orlando Wednesday night.

NBA.com Box Score

Giannis Antetokounmpo the Wolverine healer re-appeared in this game for the starting lineup, but the offense sputtered out of the gate as Milwaukee trailed 34-22 after one period thanks to 6-10 shooting for Brooklyn from deep, seven boneheaded turnovers and nine free throw attempts for the Nets. The second quarter featured Brooklyn coughing the ball up plenty themselves to give the Bucks some easy buckets, but Milwaukee still trailed 52-62 at half in large part due to a 12-point advantage at the free throw line for the Nets. A 16-3 run late in the third period finally put the Bucks back ahead of Brooklyn, as they went into the fourth up 91-85. They continued pounding the Nets as they went frigid cold from beyond the arc, providing an opening for Milwaukee to fairly comfortably secure their fifteenth straight win.

Stat that Stood Out

10-0 in February. This team went through the entire month without a loss. From squeakers to blowouts like this, the Milwaukee Bucks are rolling in a way no other team in the league is right now. Now only are these runs worth savoring as a fan, they’re a reminder how deadly the team can be at full strength (which they still haven’t been all that much during this stretch). What swung this individual game was Brooklyn going just 4-19 from deep in the second half.