Rapid Recap: Bucks 123, Heat 115

Milwaukee’s winning streak is now at seven games, as they defeated the Miami Heat 123-115.

Fueled by 13/4/4 from Giannis to start this one out, the Bucks were able to capitalize on the Heat’s slow start to this one. Headed into the second quarter, Milwaukee built out a 34-26 lead.

Miami’s threes started to fall in the second quarter, which eliminated Milwaukee’s double-digit advantage that they built early on in the second. At the break, things were dead even at 62-62.

Despite Jimmy Butler pouring in buckets throughout the third, it was Milwaukee who held the lead as the quarter expired. A Khris Middleton floater as time expired provided them with a 94-92 lead going into the fourth.

Jrue Holiday really took over in the closing minutes. Moments after hitting a transition three, he intercepted a past from Tyler Herro and slammed it home. That proved to be the dagger in Milwaukee securing a 123-115 victory.

Stat That Stood Out

How about Khris Middleton? He still came off the bench, but his scoring output was there again. It’s definitely intriguing for the Bucks that he’s been putting up steady offense in recent games — especially when his 3-point shot isn’t there. Tonight, he went just 1-of-4 in that area of the box score and still contributed with 24 points.