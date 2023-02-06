 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bucks vs. Blazers Game Thread

Tipoff is set for 9:00 pm Central

By Adam Paris
NBA: Portland Trail Blazers at Milwaukee Bucks Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

The Milwaukee Bucks tipoff late against the Portland Trailblazers, hoping to snag an eighth straight win.

Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!

Poll

Game 54: Against Portland, the Bucks will...

This poll is closed

  • 43%
    Win big (by 10 or more points)
    (33 votes)
  • 43%
    Win close (by 9 or fewer points)
    (33 votes)
  • 7%
    Lose close (by 9 or fewer points)
    (6 votes)
  • 5%
    Lose big (by 10 or more points)
    (4 votes)
76 votes total Vote Now

