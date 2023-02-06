Rapid Recap: Bucks 127, Trail Blazers 108

In their first game of a (relatively) short road trip out West, the Milwaukee Bucks took care of business against the Portland Trail Blazers, 127-108. This win makes it their eight straight, approaching the 9-0 start they had to begin this season.

NBA.com Box Score

Milwaukee jumped out to an early lead, puncturing the Portland defense inside with ease. The Blazers’ undersized frontcourt provided little resistance against Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez, and the Bucks closed the first quarter up 30-22. The pace ratcheted up several notches in the second quarter; both teams were playing small, and small lineups play fast. But the Bucks still have Giannis and Brook, so they led at halftime, 58-48. Portland found a few sparks of life in the third quarter, but Milwaukee rode a lengthy run to extend the lead to 95-71 by the start of the fourth. Despite Giannis getting called for his fifth foul super early in the final period, the team was able to produce plenty to maintain the lead and finish with the scoreboard pointing in their favor by the end.

Stat That Stood Out

15,007. That’s the milestone for career points that Brook Lopez (27 points, 9 rebounds) reached tonight, hitting the 15,000 mark on a deep three pointer in the third quarter. Lopez is closing in on the top-150 mark all-time; he’s currently at 155th overall, and will need to clear 15,207 to enter that next tier alongside his active peers (Bradley Beal, Kyrie Irving, and Anthony Davis). He hasn’t been consistently depended upon for his scoring during his tenure in Milwaukee; Lopez was a high-level scorer during his days as a member of the Nets. That was part of why his late-career renaissance as a defender was so notable, but this achievement is a testament to his consistency and longevity. Congrats, big fella.

