Giannis Wins Second Consecutive Eastern Conference Player of the Week

In an announcement that should surprise no one, Giannis took home the East’s POTW honors once again Monday after another undefeated week, making it back to back:

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Week, respectively, for Week 16 of the 2022-23 season (Jan. 30 – Feb. 5). pic.twitter.com/jZ4wYOcmXb — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) February 6, 2023

After a 54-point explosion on Thursday night, he notched his third triple-double of the season on Saturday and shot .585/.321/.649 in 36.0 MPG over the three contests. Giannis beat out these other nominees in the East: Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid, Orlando’s Markelle Fultz, Cleveland’s Darius Garland, Atlanta’s Dejounte Murray, and Brooklyn’s Cam Thomas.

This is his fourth time taking home the hardware this season—equal to the number of wins during his 2019–20 MVP campaign, and the twenty-first time in his ten-year career. Somewhat surprisingly, it’s only the second time he’s accomplished the feat in consecutive weeks, the last time coming in December 2018 as he put together his first MVP season.

The astute among you will notice that Lillard also was so honored last week, setting up the two honorees' matchup this evening in Portland rather nicely.. You might also recall that with All-Star Jrue Holiday’s win for this same award two weeks ago, that’s three in a row for the Bucks, a first in franchise history (Michael Redd and Mo Williams did win it thrice in December 2006, but went back-to-back just once).

Once again, congrats to the big fella!