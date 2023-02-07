Milwaukee Bucks Reacts Survey

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Milwaukee Bucks fans and fans across the country.

Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

A quick poll here, but one that should shed some light on your thoughts about the Bucks before the trade deadline. First, do you think Milwaukee will make a move? And if so, do you think that sweet, sweet 2029 First round pick should be made available? Okay, vote away!