Report: Bucks Acquire Jae Crowder From Nets

GM Jon Horst has had heart eyes for Jae Crowder for months, and he’s finally got his man:

The Milwaukee Bucks are acquiring Jae Crowder in a trade with the Brooklyn Nets for five second-round picks, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 9, 2023

Crowder, who has been in self-imposed/team agreed exile from the Phoenix Suns all season, was acquired by the Brooklyn Nets last night as part of the Kevin Durant deal. The Bucks quickly switched the party to whom they were offering a gazillion second-round picks from the Suns to the Nets, and here we are.

Given Crowder’s $10.18 million salary, the Bucks will presumably be sending a clutch of bench guys to Brooklyn for matching purposes. We’ll update the post once we know who is on the way out.

UPDATE NO. 1: Jordan Nwora is out for sure and the deal is now a three team trade involving the Pacers:

Indiana is acquiring Bucks' Jordan Nwora and two second-rounders in this Nets/Bucks three-way deal, sources said.



Milwaukee acquires its defending, culture piece in Crowder for the stretch run. Crowder's last three NBA seasons: Two NBA Finals runs and a 64-win season. https://t.co/J0PHPCcygW — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 9, 2023

UPDATE NO. 2: Jae is tweeting again.

CUT OFF MY FINGER TO SAVE MY HAND… 99 BACK AGAIN.!! — JAE CROWDER (@CJC9BOSS) February 9, 2023

The Bucks have nabbed the defensive wing/forward type they’ve been trying to replicate since PJ Tucker left almost two summers ago. How he fits with the rotation, what shape he’s in, and whether he has a long-term future in Milwaukee is all to be determined.

UPDATE NO. 3: As many expected/speculated, George Hill is being sent out in this trade for salary-matching purposes, going back to his hometown team.

The Pacers are acquiring Bucks guard George Hill and a second-round pick, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 9, 2023

The Indianapolis native will go back to the squad he played five memorable seasons for, largely as their starting point guard as they made multiple Eastern Conference Finals runs and had some memorable duels with the LeBron/Wade/Bosh Heat.

This is the second time in three years the Bucks have traded Hill. The Bucks will still need to send out additional salary (Ibaka will likely be enough) to make the trade permissible by CBA rules.

Until we meet again, George! Thanks for your many years of service across two stints.

UPDATE NO. 4: Serge Ibaka is also following Hill and Nwora.

The final domino seems to have fallen with Serge Ibaka also heading to Indiana.

The Bucks are sending Serge Ibaka to the Pacers as part of Jae Crowder deal with Nets, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 9, 2023

This isn’t necessarily surprising considering Ibaka has been away from the team and was looking to leave Milwaukee. Ibaka was part of last season’s deadline move involving Donte DiVincenzo, Semi Ojeleye, and Rodney Hood. Ibaka didn’t really stand out, so it was surprising that he returned this season. With Bobby Portis returning and Brook staying healthy, the need for Serge diminished.